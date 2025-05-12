Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GT. TD Cowen began coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

NASDAQ GT opened at $10.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.25 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.44. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $13.26.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 6.21%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 147.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,799.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 251.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

