Grail (GRAL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($4.03) per share and revenue of $35.80 million for the quarter.

Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.41) by $2.55. The company had revenue of $38.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.33 million. On average, analysts expect Grail to post $-15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Grail Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of GRAL opened at $35.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.87. Grail has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $63.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on GRAL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Grail in a research report on Monday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Grail from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Insider Activity

In other Grail news, CEO Robert P. Ragusa sold 7,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $237,976.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 828,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,862,541.02. This trade represents a 0.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Freidin sold 1,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $56,659.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,457,304. The trade was a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,948 shares of company stock valued at $6,583,130 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Grail Company Profile

GRAIL, Inc operates as a commercial-stage healthcare company, which engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. It utilizes machine learning, software, and automation to detect and identify multiple deadly cancer types in earlier stages. The company was founded by Jeffrey T.

