Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLRE opened at $13.57 on Friday. Greenlight Capital Re has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $15.82. The company has a market capitalization of $469.03 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.36. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $247.95 million during the quarter.

In related news, insider Brian Joseph Oreilly sold 8,000 shares of Greenlight Capital Re stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,620. This trade represents a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 11.5% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 22,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 41.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

