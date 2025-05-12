Group Eleven Resources (CVE:ZNG) Trading Up 27.7% – Still a Buy?

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (CVE:ZNG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 27.7% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 739,537 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 542% from the average daily volume of 115,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Group Eleven Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of C$62.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.18.

Group Eleven Resources Company Profile

Group Eleven Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Ireland. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Silvermines project comprising two prospecting licenses (PLs) covering an area of 43.0 square kilometers located in the northern County Tipperary; the PG West project that consists of 22 PLs covering an area of 650 square kilometers located in the Limerick region.

