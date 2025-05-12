Group Eleven Resources (CVE:ZNG) Trading Up 27.7% – Time to Buy?

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (CVE:ZNG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 27.7% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.30. 739,537 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 542% from the average session volume of 115,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Group Eleven Resources Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of C$62.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Group Eleven Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Group Eleven Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Ireland. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Silvermines project comprising two prospecting licenses (PLs) covering an area of 43.0 square kilometers located in the northern County Tipperary; the PG West project that consists of 22 PLs covering an area of 650 square kilometers located in the Limerick region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Group Eleven Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group Eleven Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.