Group Eleven Resources (CVE:ZNG) Trading Up 27.7% – What’s Next?

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (CVE:ZNG – Get Free Report) was up 27.7% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 739,537 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 542% from the average daily volume of 115,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Group Eleven Resources Stock Up 27.7%

The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of C$62.02 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.18.

Group Eleven Resources Company Profile

Group Eleven Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Ireland. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Silvermines project comprising two prospecting licenses (PLs) covering an area of 43.0 square kilometers located in the northern County Tipperary; the PG West project that consists of 22 PLs covering an area of 650 square kilometers located in the Limerick region.

