Grove Collaborative (GROV) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 14th. Analysts expect Grove Collaborative to post earnings of ($0.04) per share and revenue of $47.01 million for the quarter.

Grove Collaborative Stock Performance

Shares of Grove Collaborative stock opened at $1.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average of $1.41. Grove Collaborative has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Grove Collaborative in a report on Thursday.

Grove Collaborative Company Profile

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store.

