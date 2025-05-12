Grove Collaborative (GROV) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 14th. Analysts expect Grove Collaborative to post earnings of ($0.04) per share and revenue of $47.01 million for the quarter.
Grove Collaborative Stock Performance
Shares of Grove Collaborative stock opened at $1.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average of $1.41. Grove Collaborative has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Grove Collaborative in a report on Thursday.
Grove Collaborative Company Profile
Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Grove Collaborative
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Constellation Powers Up With Reinforced AI Data Center Strategy
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Top Analyst-Rated Healthcare Stocks to Watch Now
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- GlobalFoundries Stock Hits Bottom: Is a Rebound Coming?
Receive News & Ratings for Grove Collaborative Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grove Collaborative and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.