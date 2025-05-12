GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.58.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.25 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co increased its position in GSK by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 750 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in GSK in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GSK by 222.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in GSK by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 789 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in GSK in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $36.63 on Monday. GSK has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $45.93. The company has a market capitalization of $75.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.97.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 8.13%. GSK’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that GSK will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.4216 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.60%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

