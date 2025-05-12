Guggenheim Cuts argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target to $1,065.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Guggenheim from $1,100.00 to $1,065.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ARGX has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on argenx from $723.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded argenx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $697.94.

Shares of ARGX opened at $549.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of -624.60 and a beta of 0.57. argenx has a 12 month low of $352.77 and a 12 month high of $678.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $596.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $613.81.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.34 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that argenx will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On argenx

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in argenx in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of argenx by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of argenx by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in argenx by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

