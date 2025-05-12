Guggenheim Cuts Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Price Target to $12.00

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Arhaus from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $7.96 on Friday. Arhaus has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $19.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Arhaus had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $311.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arhaus will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in Arhaus by 145.8% in the first quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,891,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,456,000 after buying an additional 1,122,004 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Arhaus by 2.4% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,667,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,504,000 after buying an additional 38,674 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Arhaus by 69.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 42,601 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Arhaus by 24.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Arhaus by 3.4% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 934,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,129,000 after buying an additional 30,649 shares in the last quarter. 27.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

