Guggenheim Has Lowered Expectations for Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Price

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Guggenheim from $122.00 to $114.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. HSBC cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Illumina from $128.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Illumina from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Illumina Price Performance

ILMN opened at $75.76 on Friday. Illumina has a 52 week low of $68.70 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of -9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Illumina

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $751,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Illumina by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152,265 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $20,347,000 after purchasing an additional 22,718 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $1,464,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 720.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,132 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $448,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

