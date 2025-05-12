Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Holdings Lifted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,691,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,337 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.79% of Hayward worth $25,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAYW. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hayward by 385.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 8,433,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696,170 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,399,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,949,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hayward by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,305,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,352 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Hayward by 525.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,295,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,273 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Hayward

In other news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $703,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 623,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,766,972.40. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAYW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hayward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.13.

Hayward Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE HAYW opened at $14.19 on Monday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $16.87. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.61.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Hayward had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $228.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Hayward’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

