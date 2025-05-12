HC Wainwright Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for PTGX

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.65). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Protagonist Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.31. Protagonist Therapeutics had a net margin of 52.76% and a return on equity of 34.68%. The firm had revenue of $28.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 million.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PTGX. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. BTIG Research set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.44.

Protagonist Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of PTGX stock opened at $43.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 2.65. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $60.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Asif Ali sold 1,756 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $80,776.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,990. This trade represents a 2.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 5,359 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $204,606.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 540,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,627,126.80. This represents a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,665,786. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Protagonist Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 5,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

Featured Articles

