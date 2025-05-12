HC Wainwright Cuts Earnings Estimates for Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alto Ingredients in a report issued on Thursday, May 8th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.09). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alto Ingredients’ current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alto Ingredients’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Alto Ingredients Stock Performance

ALTO opened at $0.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $66.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40. Alto Ingredients has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Institutional Trading of Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients ( NASDAQ:ALTO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Alto Ingredients had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $226.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.19 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Alto Ingredients by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 42,450 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alto Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Alto Ingredients by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 253,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 11,949 shares in the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,465,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces, distributes, and markets specialty alcohols, renewable fuel, and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Western Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils in the food and beverage markets; alcohols and other products for paint applications and fertilizers in the industrial and agriculture markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn protein meal, corn protein feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications, as well as yeast for human consumption.

See Also

