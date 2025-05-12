HC Wainwright Has Pessimistic Outlook of Merus Q2 Earnings

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Merus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 8th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.28) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.24). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Merus’ current full-year earnings is ($3.85) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Merus’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.15) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.86) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.60) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.79) EPS.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 680.61%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Merus in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Merus from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.15.

Merus stock opened at $41.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 0.94. Merus has a 1-year low of $33.19 and a 1-year high of $61.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.04.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Merus in the 4th quarter valued at $79,895,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,356,000 after acquiring an additional 770,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,497,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,076,000 after acquiring an additional 610,139 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Merus by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,501,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,186,000 after purchasing an additional 508,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilead Sciences Inc. bought a new position in Merus during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

