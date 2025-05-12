HC Wainwright Issues Optimistic Forecast for RLAY Earnings

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.53). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Relay Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.55) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Relay Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.92) EPS.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $3.01 on Monday. Relay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.03. The stock has a market cap of $516.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.65.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLAY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,030,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,924,000 after purchasing an additional 566,595 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 8,068,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,821,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,030,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,487,000 after buying an additional 297,887 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,964,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,216,000 after buying an additional 1,216,334 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 12,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $38,829.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 355,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,128. This represents a 3.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 140,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $539,700.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,409,899.80. The trade was a 18.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 309,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,380 over the last 90 days. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company’s lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

