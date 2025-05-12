HC Wainwright Issues Pessimistic Forecast for AXSM Earnings

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) – HC Wainwright dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.72). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.79) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.52) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AXSM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.14.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $107.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.70. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $139.13.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $118.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.83 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.51% and a negative net margin of 74.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,388,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,444,000 after buying an additional 342,064 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 912,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,228,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 692,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,589,000 after buying an additional 67,285 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 644,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,555,000 after buying an additional 19,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 16,852.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 627,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,176,000 after buying an additional 623,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, CFO Nick Pizzie sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $393,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,529,450.09. The trade was a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

