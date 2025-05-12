HC Wainwright Issues Pessimistic Outlook for HRMY Earnings

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Harmony Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.90. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harmony Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $184.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY opened at $34.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Harmony Biosciences has a 1-year low of $26.47 and a 1-year high of $41.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,329,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,402,000 after buying an additional 101,182 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,733,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,362 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,279,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,452,000 after acquiring an additional 351,582 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $49,894,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,213,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,739,000 after purchasing an additional 160,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.