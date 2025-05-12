HC Wainwright Issues Positive Estimate for Clene Earnings

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Clene in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.15). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Clene’s current full-year earnings is ($5.19) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Clene’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.18 EPS.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. Clene had a negative return on equity of 1,106.30% and a negative net margin of 8,556.77%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Clene from $84.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jones Trading initiated coverage on Clene in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Clene in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Clene Stock Performance

Shares of Clene stock opened at $2.63 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.31. Clene has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $9.20. The company has a market cap of $23.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clene

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in Clene during the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Clene by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 22,539 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Clene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

About Clene

Get Free Report

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

