HC Wainwright Raises Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Price Target to $10.00

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $1.50 price objective (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Alector in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alector currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Alector Trading Up 13.0%

Shares of NASDAQ ALEC opened at $1.18 on Friday. Alector has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $6.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $117.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.76.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.59. Alector had a negative net margin of 257.54% and a negative return on equity of 108.77%. The business had revenue of $54.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.41 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Alector will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALEC. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Alector in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new stake in Alector during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 370.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 33,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 26,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alector by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. 85.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

