Head to Head Analysis: eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) vs. DynTek (OTCMKTS:DYNE)

DynTek (OTCMKTS:DYNE) and eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.5% of eBay shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of DynTek shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of eBay shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DynTek and eBay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DynTek N/A N/A N/A eBay 19.68% 30.97% 8.78%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DynTek 0 0 0 0 0.00 eBay 2 18 8 0 2.21

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for DynTek and eBay, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

eBay has a consensus target price of $67.32, suggesting a potential downside of 3.15%. Given eBay’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe eBay is more favorable than DynTek.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DynTek and eBay”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DynTek N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A eBay $10.31 billion 3.11 $2.77 billion $4.20 16.55

eBay has higher revenue and earnings than DynTek.

Summary

eBay beats DynTek on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DynTek

DynTek, Inc. provides professional information technology services to mid-market commercial businesses, state and local government agencies, and educational institutions. It offers infrastructure and data center solutions, including advanced networking, security, server virtualization, and servers and storage solutions; and Microsoft platform solutions comprising management and virtualization, messaging, communications, desktop, data platform, identity and security, portals and collaboration, and midmarket solutions. The company also provides endpoint computing solutions, such as desktop and application, application and desktop virtualization, and desktop management solutions; and talent acquisition and staff augmentation solutions. In addition, it engages in value-added resale of hardware and software products. The company was formerly known as TekInsight, Inc. and changed its name to DynTek, Inc. in December 2001. DynTek, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

About eBay

eBay Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, sell, and buy various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

