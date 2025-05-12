Head-To-Head Comparison: Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) and Kingold Jewelry (OTCMKTS:KGJI)

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) and Kingold Jewelry (OTCMKTS:KGJI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Getty Images has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kingold Jewelry has a beta of -2.7, suggesting that its share price is 370% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.8% of Getty Images shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Getty Images shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of Kingold Jewelry shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getty Images 5.91% 6.42% 1.74% Kingold Jewelry N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Getty Images and Kingold Jewelry, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getty Images 1 2 2 0 2.20 Kingold Jewelry 0 0 0 0 0.00

Getty Images currently has a consensus price target of $4.60, indicating a potential upside of 144.68%. Given Getty Images’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Getty Images is more favorable than Kingold Jewelry.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Getty Images and Kingold Jewelry”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Getty Images $939.29 million 0.83 $19.34 million $0.09 20.89 Kingold Jewelry N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Getty Images has higher revenue and earnings than Kingold Jewelry.

Summary

Getty Images beats Kingold Jewelry on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections. In addition, it maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering news, sport, and entertainment, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health, wellness, beauty, sports, transportation, and travel. Further, the company provides music licensing, and digital asset management and distribution services. It serves media outlets, advertising agencies and corporations, individual creators, and prosumers. The company was formerly known as Getty Images, Inc. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Kingold Jewelry

Kingold Jewelry, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells 24-karat gold jewelry and Chinese ornaments in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers a range of in-house designed products, including gold necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, gold bars, and pendants. It also invests in gold. The company sells its products to wholesalers, distributors, and retailers under the Kingold brand. Kingold Jewelry, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Wuhan, the People’s Republic of China.

