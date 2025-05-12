Head to Head Review: Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) and Qudian (NYSE:QD)

Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Qudian and Coinbase Global”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qudian $216.43 million 2.28 $5.51 million $0.07 41.86 Coinbase Global $6.96 billion 7.28 $2.58 billion $5.34 37.35

Analyst Recommendations

Coinbase Global has higher revenue and earnings than Qudian. Coinbase Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qudian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Qudian and Coinbase Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qudian 0 0 0 0 0.00 Coinbase Global 1 10 8 1 2.45

Coinbase Global has a consensus price target of $268.65, suggesting a potential upside of 34.68%. Given Coinbase Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Coinbase Global is more favorable than Qudian.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.1% of Qudian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.8% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.7% of Qudian shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Qudian and Coinbase Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qudian 18.32% 0.36% 0.34% Coinbase Global 39.34% 20.64% 0.77%

Volatility and Risk

Qudian has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coinbase Global has a beta of 3.62, meaning that its stock price is 262% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Coinbase Global beats Qudian on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc. operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products. It also provides technology development and services; research and development services; and delivery services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions. It also provides technology and services that enable developers to build crypto products and securely accept crypto assets as payment. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

