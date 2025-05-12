Head to Head Review: Textmunication Holdgings (OTCMKTS:TXHD) vs. CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV)

Textmunication Holdgings (OTCMKTS:TXHD – Get Free Report) and CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Textmunication Holdgings and CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Textmunication Holdgings alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Textmunication Holdgings $1.07 million 0.01 -$340,000.00 N/A N/A CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock $1.92 billion 12.45 N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock has higher revenue and earnings than Textmunication Holdgings.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Textmunication Holdgings and CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Textmunication Holdgings 0 0 0 0 0.00 CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock 0 10 7 0 2.41

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a consensus target price of $47.75, indicating a potential downside of 7.05%. Given CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock is more favorable than Textmunication Holdgings.

Profitability

This table compares Textmunication Holdgings and CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Textmunication Holdgings -267.80% -9,868.09% -591.58% CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock beats Textmunication Holdgings on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Textmunication Holdgings

(Get Free Report)

Textmunication Holdings, Inc. provides mobile marketing solutions, rewards, and loyalty services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates an online mobile marketing platform that provides mobile coupons, mobile voting/polls, multimedia messaging, text messaging, Web widgets/online forms, and loyalty and rewards programs; and SMS reminders related to various appointments, anniversaries, b-days, oil changes, tune ups, and other events, as well as offers APIs that integrates with various systems or applications. It serves quick service restaurants; gyms, and health and fitness facilities; casinos, golf courses, bowling centers, and comedy clubs; retail stores; real estate and insurance sectors; digital marketing agencies; and investor relation firms, as well as bars, salons, and medical professionals. The company is based in Pleasant Hill, California.

About CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock

(Get Free Report)

CoreWeave, Inc. engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Textmunication Holdgings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textmunication Holdgings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.