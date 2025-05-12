Head to Head Review: TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM) versus China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY)

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) and China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TXNM Energy and China Resources Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TXNM Energy 0 2 5 0 2.71 China Resources Power 0 0 1 0 3.00

TXNM Energy presently has a consensus price target of $53.57, indicating a potential upside of 1.29%. Given TXNM Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TXNM Energy is more favorable than China Resources Power.

Dividends

Earnings & Valuation

TXNM Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. China Resources Power pays an annual dividend of $1.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. TXNM Energy pays out 61.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares TXNM Energy and China Resources Power”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TXNM Energy $1.97 billion 2.49 $88.35 million $2.67 19.81 China Resources Power $13.20 billion 0.90 $1.41 billion N/A N/A

China Resources Power has higher revenue and earnings than TXNM Energy.

Volatility & Risk

TXNM Energy has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Resources Power has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TXNM Energy and China Resources Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TXNM Energy 9.26% 9.69% 2.26% China Resources Power N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.7% of TXNM Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of TXNM Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TXNM Energy beats China Resources Power on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TXNM Energy

TXNM Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The segment owns and leases communications, office and other equipment, office space, vehicles, and real estate. It generates electricity using coal, natural gas and oil, and nuclear fuel and waste, as well as solar, wind, geothermal, and battery storage energy sources. The TNMP segment provides regulated transmission and distribution services. The segment also owns and leases vehicles, service facilities, and office locations throughout its service territory. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers and end-users of electricity in New Mexico and Texas. The company was formerly known as PNM Resources, Inc and changed its name to TXNM Energy, Inc. in August 2024. TXNM Energy, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is based in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

About China Resources Power

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power plants, hydro-electric power plants, and other clean and renewable energy projects. As of December 31, 2022, the company had 42 coal-fired power plants, 159 wind farms, 38 photovoltaic power plants, 2 hydroelectric plants, and 5 gas-fired plants with total attributable operational generation capacity of 52,581 MW. It also engages in coal mining and marketing activities; and undertakes combined generation of heat and power, coal-electricity integration, and other projects. In addition, the company is involved in the distribution of energy, power sale, intelligent energy, coal mining, and other areas; and distribution network construction and operation, distributed energy resource, and other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited operates as a subsidiary of CRH (Power) Limited.

