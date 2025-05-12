Head-To-Head Survey: Metalpha Technology (NASDAQ:MATH) versus PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT)

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) and Metalpha Technology (NASDAQ:MATH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

PennantPark Investment has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metalpha Technology has a beta of -1.24, suggesting that its share price is 224% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PennantPark Investment and Metalpha Technology”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennantPark Investment $64.78 million 6.57 $48.85 million $0.26 25.08 Metalpha Technology $30.86 million 2.70 -$3.68 million N/A N/A

PennantPark Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Metalpha Technology.

Profitability

This table compares PennantPark Investment and Metalpha Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennantPark Investment 11.33% 11.59% 4.23% Metalpha Technology N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

PennantPark Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.7%. Metalpha Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. PennantPark Investment pays out 369.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PennantPark Investment has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. PennantPark Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.6% of PennantPark Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of Metalpha Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of PennantPark Investment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Metalpha Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for PennantPark Investment and Metalpha Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PennantPark Investment 0 3 0 0 2.00 Metalpha Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00

PennantPark Investment currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.98%. Given PennantPark Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PennantPark Investment is more favorable than Metalpha Technology.

Summary

PennantPark Investment beats Metalpha Technology on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail. It invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, senior secured debt, subordinated debt, subordinated loans, first lien debt, mezzanine loans, and distressed debt securities and private equity co-investments. It seeks to invest in companies based in the United States. The fund seeks to invest between $10 million and $100 million cross the capital structure (senior secured loans, subordinated debt, and other investments) in its portfolio companies with EBITDA between $10 to $50 million. Its mezzanine loans, senior secured loans, and other investments in its portfolio companies are between $15 million and $50 million. The fund may also make non-control equity and debt investments.

About Metalpha Technology

Metalpha Technology Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in Hong Kong. The company offers digital asset-based wealth management services, which include issuing traditional financial and cryptocurrency derivative products to over-the-counter clients, providing crypto derivative market making services, and proprietary trading of digital assets and crypto derivative products; and securities advising and asset management services. It serves institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals. The company was formerly known as Dragon Victory International Limited and changed its name to Metalpha Technology Holding Limited in November 2022. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

