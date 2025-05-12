Head to Head Survey: WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD) vs. Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)

WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD – Get Free Report) and Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares WeRide and Agilysys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WeRide N/A N/A N/A Agilysys 8.45% 9.38% 5.94%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.0% of Agilysys shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of WeRide shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of Agilysys shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WeRide $361.13 million 5.91 -$275.41 million N/A N/A Agilysys $263.57 million 8.59 $86.19 million $0.80 101.21

This table compares WeRide and Agilysys”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Agilysys has lower revenue, but higher earnings than WeRide.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for WeRide and Agilysys, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WeRide 0 0 0 0 0.00 Agilysys 0 0 6 0 3.00

Agilysys has a consensus target price of $120.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.20%. Given Agilysys’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Agilysys is more favorable than WeRide.

Summary

Agilysys beats WeRide on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WeRide

WeRide, Inc. engages in the development of an autonomous driving technology platform. It offers Robotaxi, Robobus, Robovan, Robosweeper, and advanced driving solutions, providing smart services in online ride-hailing, on-demand transport, urban logistics, and environmental sanitation. The company was founded by Tony Xu Han and Yan Li in February 2017 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc. operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services. The company’s hospitality software solutions include hospitality experience cloud offers solution ecosystems that combine core operational systems for property management, point-of-sale (POS), and inventory and procurement; and Hospitality Solution Studios. Its food and beverage ecosystem solutions comprise InfoGenesis POS; IG Kiosk; IG Flex; IG KDS; IG OnDemand; IG Fly; IG Quick Pay; IG Smart Menu; IG Digital Menu Board; IG PanOptic AI-powered self-checkout kiosk; Pay, a payment processing solution; eCash for cashless tender; gift card solution; and Analyze, a cloud-based data analytic platform. The company’s inventory and procurement ecosystem solutions include Eatec solution and Stratton Warren System; LMS, a on-premise or hosted, web and mobile-enabled PMS solution; Versa, a hospitality solution; and Stay, a cloud-native SaaS property management system. Its hospitality and leisure and experience enhancer solutions comprise Book, Express Kiosk and Express Mobile for check-in and check-out; Spa software; Golf; Sales & Catering; Service; Authorize; DataMagine; Reserve solution; Digital Marketing solution; Retail POS solution; Central Reservations; Loyalty & Promotions; Membership; Residence Management; and Guest App. It serves hotels, resorts and cruise lines, casinos, corporate food service management, restaurants, universities, stadiums, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Pioneer-Standard Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Agilysys, Inc. in 2003. Agilysys, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

