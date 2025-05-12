HeartCore Enterprises (HTCR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect HeartCore Enterprises to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.21). HeartCore Enterprises had a return on equity of 65.33% and a net margin of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 million. On average, analysts expect HeartCore Enterprises to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HeartCore Enterprises stock opened at $0.62 on Monday. HeartCore Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $3.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average of $1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 million, a P/E ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.01.

About HeartCore Enterprises

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

