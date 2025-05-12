Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

Shares of HTLF opened at $64.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Heartland Financial USA has a 52-week low of $41.69 and a 52-week high of $70.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTLF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,154,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,410,000 after purchasing an additional 46,937 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,601,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,191,000 after buying an additional 145,255 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,727,000 after buying an additional 424,011 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter worth $53,132,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 461,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,275,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.