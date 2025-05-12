Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,804 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,443,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,771,000 after purchasing an additional 378,394 shares during the period. Forge First Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,565,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,282,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,590,000 after acquiring an additional 396,666 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 191.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 89,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 58,976 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,049,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,941,000 after acquiring an additional 343,673 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $6.54 on Monday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.01 million, a PE ratio of 163.54 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.55.

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $278.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.06 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 0.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

