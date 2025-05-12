Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Argus raised Helmerich & Payne to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.20.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on HP

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.03 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 104.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 85.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.