Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,482 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.28% of Hillenbrand worth $27,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HI. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 712.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hillenbrand Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $20.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.84. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $46.92.

Hillenbrand Announces Dividend

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $715.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.00 million. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 7.12%. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently -23.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HI. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Hillenbrand from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. KeyCorp downgraded Hillenbrand from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

