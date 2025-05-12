H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HRB. Northcoast Research lowered shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $57.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.81 and a 200-day moving average of $56.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. H&R Block has a 52-week low of $48.23 and a 52-week high of $68.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.28.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.26. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 179.15% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that H&R Block will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.76%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 53,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total value of $3,405,096.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 844,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,458,311.20. This represents a 5.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRB. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in H&R Block by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in H&R Block by 42.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

