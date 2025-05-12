Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 12,004 Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,004 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.06% of Alector worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Alector by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,096 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Alector by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 165,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 7,971 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Alector by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 8,581 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alector by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,914,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alector by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALEC opened at $1.18 on Monday. Alector, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $6.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $117.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.76.

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $54.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.41 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 108.77% and a negative net margin of 257.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alector, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective (down from $3.00) on shares of Alector in a research report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Alector from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

