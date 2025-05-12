Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 3,852 Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYAM. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 273.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 61,437 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 71.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 118,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 49,309 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 157.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 500,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 306,640 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 11,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 356,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 17,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:RYAM opened at $3.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average is $6.99. The firm has a market cap of $241.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.73. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $10.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rayonier Advanced Materials ( NYSE:RYAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.80 million. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. Research analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RYAM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company’s products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

