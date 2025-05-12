Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires New Shares in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 333.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,622,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,571 shares during the period. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,359,000. RWWM Inc. grew its stake in AMC Networks by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 1,556,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,411,000 after purchasing an additional 266,322 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in AMC Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $691,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in AMC Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $631,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $6.33 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.19. AMC Networks Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $18.58. The firm has a market cap of $279.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.21). AMC Networks had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a positive return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $555.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 154,345 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $1,072,697.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,789.35. The trade was a 88.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AMC Networks from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on AMC Networks from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

Featured Articles

