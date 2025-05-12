Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires Shares of 10,560 Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PINE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 26.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 22,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PINE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.25 to $18.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $19.00 price target on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Jones Trading dropped their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

Alpine Income Property Trust Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE PINE opened at $15.15 on Monday. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $19.42. The company has a market cap of $216.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.70.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.40. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 3.96%. Equities research analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alpine Income Property Trust

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, Director Andrew C. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total transaction of $33,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,259.52. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

(Free Report)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.