Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires Shares of 15,871 Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,871 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSIQ. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 75,481 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 95,017 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 21,440 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Canadian Solar by 184.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,166 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Finally, Robotti Robert lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 487,880 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 173,499 shares in the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com cut Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.77.

Canadian Solar Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Solar stock opened at $9.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.74. The company has a market cap of $649.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.75, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.06. Canadian Solar Inc. has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $21.05.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($1.26). Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 0.02% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

