Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys Shares of 14,008 Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Replimune Group by 364.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 696.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its position in Replimune Group by 8,798.9% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Replimune Group in the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Replimune Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Replimune Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Replimune Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

Replimune Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REPL opened at $7.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 11.43, a current ratio of 11.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.48.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). Research analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Replimune Group Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

