Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys Shares of 14,827 Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Inogen by 2.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 896,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,692,000 after acquiring an additional 23,891 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Inogen by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 607,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 123,208 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Inogen by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 404,273 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 58,257 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Inogen by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 360,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 210,961 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INGN opened at $6.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.90. The stock has a market cap of $167.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.63. Inogen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $13.33.

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $82.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.57 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Inogen, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Inogen from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

