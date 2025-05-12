Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Free Report) by 57.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,907 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Domo were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Domo by 56.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 28,838 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Domo by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 524,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 12,494 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Domo by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Domo during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 13,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOMO. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, March 7th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Domo from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Domo from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Domo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Insider Activity

In other Domo news, Director David R. Jolley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $207,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 255,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,224.33. This trade represents a 8.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua G. James bought 77,300 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $502,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,900. This represents a 196.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Domo Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ DOMO opened at $8.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $327.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day moving average is $8.01. Domo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $10.15.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $78.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.95 million. Equities analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

About Domo

(Free Report)

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

Read More

