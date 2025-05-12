Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,072 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in SunOpta by 1,015.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 587,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 535,034 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,667,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,840,000 after purchasing an additional 411,567 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 187.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 367,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,731,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after purchasing an additional 192,780 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,341,000. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

STKL stock opened at $6.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $712.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.66 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.53. SunOpta Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $8.11.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $201.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.09 million. Sell-side analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SunOpta news, SVP Bryan P. Clark sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $45,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,758. This trade represents a 23.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

