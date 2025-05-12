Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $103,000 Stake in Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,655 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Kaltura were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Kaltura in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kaltura during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Kaltura by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,969 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Kaltura by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 15,944 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John N. Doherty sold 17,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $29,350.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,534,820 shares in the company, valued at $2,593,845.80. This represents a 1.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kaltura stock opened at $2.16 on Monday. Kaltura, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.07 million, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.12.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Kaltura had a negative net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 126.99%. The business had revenue of $45.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.36 million.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Kaltura, Inc provides various software-as-a-service (SaaS) products and solutions and a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T); and Media and Telecom (M&T).

