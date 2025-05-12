Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $116,000 Stock Position in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,111 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.08% of Sutro Biopharma worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 351.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 547,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 426,100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 385.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 273,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 216,757 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 362,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 92,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 93,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 20,958 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Wedbush downgraded Sutro Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Bank of America downgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $2.00 price target on Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

Sutro Biopharma Stock Down 9.1%

Shares of NASDAQ STRO opened at $0.87 on Monday. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $5.17. The company has a market cap of $73.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.28). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 101.89% and a negative net margin of 77.01%. The company had revenue of $17.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

