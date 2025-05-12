Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $133,000 Stake in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Myers Industries by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 36,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 33,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 6,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Shares of NYSE:MYE opened at $12.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.80. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $17.39. The company has a market capitalization of $455.69 million, a PE ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average of $11.48.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $206.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myers Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 192.86%.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

