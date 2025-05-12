Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $142,000 Position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWO. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 818.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $11.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.23. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Two Harbors Investment ( NYSE:TWO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of ($20.33) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of ($28.53) million. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 66.24% and a return on equity of 6.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.31%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -352.94%.

TWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $12.95 to $13.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.29.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

