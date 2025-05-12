Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $179,000 Stock Holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,706 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,898,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after buying an additional 279,360 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1,502.0% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,083,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,483 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

FATE opened at $1.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.56. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $5.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,325.43% and a negative return on equity of 45.88%. The business had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FATE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.60.

Fate Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

Featured Stories

