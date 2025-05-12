Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stock Position in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) by 102.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,433 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Nkarta were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKTX. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nkarta during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Nkarta during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nkarta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NKTX opened at $1.95 on Monday. Nkarta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $8.23. The company has a market cap of $138.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nkarta ( NASDAQ:NKTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nkarta, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NKTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nkarta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

Nkarta Profile

(Free Report)

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

Featured Articles

