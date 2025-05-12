Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $131,000 in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,925 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TK. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Teekay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teekay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Teekay by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teekay by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 46.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay Stock Performance

Shares of TK opened at $7.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average of $7.00. The company has a market cap of $724.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.37. Teekay Co. has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $9.95.

Teekay Dividend Announcement

Teekay ( NYSE:TK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. Teekay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.73%.

About Teekay

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

