Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $172,000 in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGY. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Pagaya Technologies by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Pagaya Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Pagaya Technologies

In other news, insider Tami Rosen sold 35,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $530,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,715. This trade represents a 48.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Sanjiv Das sold 12,789 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $119,577.15. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 105,817 shares in the company, valued at $989,388.95. The trade was a 10.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Pagaya Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Pagaya Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PGY

Pagaya Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PGY opened at $14.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 5.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.73.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.32). Pagaya Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.20% and a positive return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $279.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.